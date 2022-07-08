Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team, or “bomb squad,” relates to the deadly double shooting that happened over the weekend near McConnell Air Force Base, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter confirmed.

Easter said the response to the 1100 block of East Catalina (near Pattie and Catalina, in the area of MacArthur and South Hydraulic), followed a reliable tip and obtaining of a warrant connected with a third suspect in the Saturday morning double homicide that netted two other arrests.

The sheriff’s office said it believes drugs were involved in the violent crime. The SWAT and EOD presence was cautionary due to reports the suspect could be in the home on Catalina with weapons and other devices inside.

Responding officers executed a search of the home and no one was found inside. Investigators remained at the scene to process potential evidence.

Easter said the sheriff’s office on Friday likely will release further information, seeking the public’s help in the search for the suspect-at-large.

