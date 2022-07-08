Advertisement

Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide

A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team, or “bomb squad,” relates to the deadly double shooting that happened over the weekend near McConnell Air Force Base, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter confirmed.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team, or “bomb squad,” relates to the deadly double shooting that happened over the weekend near McConnell Air Force Base, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter confirmed.

Easter said the response to the 1100 block of East Catalina (near Pattie and Catalina, in the area of MacArthur and South Hydraulic), followed a reliable tip and obtaining of a warrant connected with a third suspect in the Saturday morning double homicide that netted two other arrests.

The sheriff’s office said it believes drugs were involved in the violent crime. The SWAT and EOD presence was cautionary due to reports the suspect could be in the home on Catalina with weapons and other devices inside.

Responding officers executed a search of the home and no one was found inside. Investigators remained at the scene to process potential evidence.

Easter said the sheriff’s office on Friday likely will release further information, seeking the public’s help in the search for the suspect-at-large.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville
Generic image of police line
WPD identifies body found in alley near Central & I-135
A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
Accident near MacArthur and Ridge.
1 man killed, another injured in crash near MacArthur & Ridge
Alleged sword attacker.
Wichita Police looking for man who committed sword attack

Latest News

Guns on sale at Range 54 in Wichita.
Wichita gun store explains customer vetting process
Marcie Kelly, a skin cancer survivor, undergoes a screening at Heartland Dermatology in Wichita.
‘It’s not worth it:’ Cancer survivor, dermatologists relay urgent message for summer months
The Wichita Police Department arrested a man after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole in...
Chase ends in southeast Wichita crash, suspect arrested
Nearly eight years after her death, the man suspected of killing Letitia Davis faces a jury...
Jury trial for Cornell McNeal begins nearly 8 years after Wichita woman’s murder