It will gradually heat up throughout the weekend

By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rather benign weather pattern is shaping up for the weekend as we prepare for sunny skies and temperatures that will gradually get hotter through the next few days. Other than a stray storm in far western Kansas, chances for any rain the next two days look very slim.

Winds will remain light for much of the state into Saturday. The humidity may drop a bit for central and eastern Kansas and temperatures are forecast to be in the lower half of the 90s nearly statewide. It will be the cooler of the two days over the weekend.

Look for another sunny day on Sunday with highs warming back above 100 for northwest Kansas. Elsewhere, it will be highs well into the 90s with a stronger south breeze across western Kansas.

A cold front moves into the state on Monday with highs approaching 100 for central and southern Kansas. Farther north, the front will drop temperatures back to the lower 90s and chances for storms will return into Monday night.

Expect a decent cool down for July as highs drop into the upper 80s for Tuesday. After Tuesday, it will be a sunny and quiet stretch of weather for nearly all of Kansas..

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Not as humid. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 69

Sun: High: 95 Sunny.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 71 Becoming mostly sunny; scattered overnight storms.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 72 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 67 Sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 68 Sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

