Law license suspended for Wichita Attorney Brad Pistotnik

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday, July 8, ruled to suspend the law license of Wichita attorney Brad Pistotnik for one year. Pistotnik is an owner of the “Bull Attorneys” law firm.

A state panel recommended the license suspension, stemming from a cyber crimes case in 2018. Prosecutors said PIstotnik worked with software engineer David Dorsett to threaten websites that posted negative comments about the lawyer’s work.

READ THE FULL INDICTMENT HERE

In 2019, Pistotnik pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and paid a $375,000 fine. During the hearing, Pistotnik said he “made a mistake” and wanted to “take responsibility” for his role in the crime. In January of 2020, a federal court judge sentenced Dorsett to three years’ probation and a $2,000 fine after Dorsett pleaded guilty to two counts of making extortionate threats via the internet.

