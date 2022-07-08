Advertisement

Law license suspended for Wichita Attorney Brad Pistotnik

In an original proceeding in attorney discipline, the Supreme Court suspended Pistotnik of...
In an original proceeding in attorney discipline, the Supreme Court suspended Pistotnik of Wichita, Kansas, from the practice of law for one year "for violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct."(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday, July 8, ruled to suspend the law license of Wichita attorney Brad Pistotnik for one year. Pistotnik is an owner of the “Bull Attorneys” law firm.

A state panel recommended the license suspension, stemming from a cyber crimes case in 2018. Prosecutors said PIstotnik worked with software engineer David Dorsett to threaten websites that posted negative comments about the lawyer’s work.

READ THE FULL INDICTMENT HERE

In 2019, Pistotnik pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and paid a $375,000 fine. During the hearing, Pistotnik said he “made a mistake” and wanted to “take responsibility” for his role in the crime. In January of 2020, a federal court judge sentenced Dorsett to three years’ probation and a $2,000 fine after Dorsett pleaded guilty to two counts of making extortionate threats via the internet.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
police lights
Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide
The Wichita Police Department arrested a man after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole in...
Chase ends in southeast Wichita crash, suspect arrested
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville

Latest News

Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Father dies after Nickerson family struck by car in Louisville, Kentucky
A murder charge is now being added to the suspect in this case.
Father of Kansas family struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Ice Cube added to SunFest 2018 lineup
Ice Cube is coming to Wichita, and he’s bringing friends
While at-home COVID tests return results in minutes and makes it easy to self-test, local...
Winfield offering free COVID self-test kits