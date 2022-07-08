Advertisement

Suspect wanted in Rock Rd. weekend shooting

Hieu Trong Luong.
Hieu Trong Luong.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect in the shooting deaths of two people near 4300 S. Rock Rd last Saturday.

Hieu Trong Luong, aka Sunny, is wanted in the deadly shooting near McConnell Air Force Base. Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting and one victim has been identified.

Police ask that if you know the whereabouts of Luong to report his location by calling 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

