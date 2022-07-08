Registration deadline July 12 to vote in August primary, weigh in on amendment question

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voting season is ramping up at the Sedgwick County Election Office with the expectation for a significantly higher voter turnout for the Aug. 2 primary.

“In a statewide, midterm primary, we usually see around 30 percent turnout. We’re thinking we might see up to 50 percent this time around, so a lot more than typically,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo.

The deadline to register to vote is July 12 with Sedgwick County to starting mailing out advanced ballots the following day. The election office will begin in-person early voting on July 18 with early-voting at satellite locations happening from July 28-30.

“In Sedgwick County, we want to make it easy for people to vote. That’s why we have those three ways and a lot of opportunities,” Caudillo said.

Historically, primaries have had a lower voter turnout than the general elections, but some voters are ready to cast their ballot a few weeks ahead of Election Day. Driving the increased interest in the Aug. 2 primary in Kansas is a statewide amendment question that allows all registered voters the opportunity to case a ballot. That means unaffiliated and third-party voters are allowed to cast a ballot on the question.

“We have approximately 325,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County and about 110,000 of them are unaffiliated or libertarian voters,” Caudillo said. “And yes, this August 2, everybody can cast a ballot as long as you’re a registered Sedgwick County voter.”

Kansas voters get to decide the fate of abortion rights in the state by voting on an amendment to the state constitution. In yards across the state, Kansans display signs with messages that either say “yes,” or “no,” in response to the Value Them Both Amendment.

Sedgwick County explained the amendment in relaying information about the Aug. 2 special election held in conjunction with the primary election.

“A vote for the Value Them Both Amendment would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion,” Sedgwick County explained. A vote against the Value Them Both Amendment would make no changes to the constitution of the state of Kansas, and could restrict the people, through their elected state legislators, from regulating abortion by leaving in place the recently recognized right to abortion.”

If you ant to check your voter registration status or want to register to voter in Kansas, you can do so on the secretary of state’s website here: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview/. At that link, you can also find your polling place.

