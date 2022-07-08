Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Warbird Weekend 2022

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warbird Weekend 2022 is on its way. For Where’s Shane today we’re checking out some really cool aircraft and getting the details on how you can too! Warbird Weekend is running through July 10th at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center. Admission is $10 per person or $20 per family. You can find more info at www.b29doc.com/b-29-doc-warbird-weekend-to-feature-nine-airplanes-and-a-concert-over-five-days.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
police lights
Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville
Generic image of police line
WPD identifies body found in alley near Central & I-135
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide

Latest News

Shane checks out some awesome aircraft and gets us ready for Warbird Weekend 2022!
Where's Shane? Warbird Weekend 2022
Wichita gun store
Wichita gun store explains customer vetting process
Guns on sale at Range 54 in Wichita.
Wichita gun store explains customer vetting process
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide