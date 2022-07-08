Advertisement

Winfield offering free COVID self-test kits

While at-home COVID tests return results in minutes and makes it easy to self-test, local...
While at-home COVID tests return results in minutes and makes it easy to self-test, local doctors said there’s a chance the virus can still spread if people don’t follow the proper precautions when testing
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A community drive-through distribution of COVID-19 self-test kits will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Winfield on Thursday, July 14 at the Physicians Pavilion on the William Newton Hospital campus. The Community Health Center in Cowley County has partnered with William Newton Hospital and the KU Medical Center COPE project to make self-test kits readily available when COVID-19 symptoms hit.

The drive-through event will offer one free test kit and three free N95 masks for every member of the household. To receive the free kits and masks, individuals should enter from 5th Avenue, pull up to the front entrance of the Pavilion, and put their car in park. The kits were acquired by the Community Health Center in Cowley County as part of the “Path Out of the Pandemic” COVID-19 Action Plan, made available to all Health and Human Services-supported health centers and Medicare-certified rural health clinics. They are authorized by the FDA for emergency use.

Each kit includes two tests. According to the CDC, positive results from self-tests are highly reliable; however, negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection. Therefore, it is recommended to test again 24 hours later to confirm the results.

The event is open to all members of the community. If you are unable to attend, watch for future distribution events planned by the Community Health Center in Cowley County and other local healthcare providers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
police lights
Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville
Generic image of police line
WPD identifies body found in alley near Central & I-135
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide

Latest News

Marcie Kelly, a skin cancer survivor, undergoes a screening at Heartland Dermatology in Wichita.
‘It’s not worth it:’ Cancer survivor, dermatologists relay urgent message for summer months
New research finds that repeated COVID-19 infections raise the likelihood of new and sometimes...
Health Minute: Study links repeat COVID infections to new health problems
birth control
Advocacy group: Kansans not likely to lose birth-control access after SCOTUS decision
Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.
Advocacy group: Kansans not likely to lose birth-control access after SCOTUS decision