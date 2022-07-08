Winfield offering free COVID self-test kits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A community drive-through distribution of COVID-19 self-test kits will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Winfield on Thursday, July 14 at the Physicians Pavilion on the William Newton Hospital campus. The Community Health Center in Cowley County has partnered with William Newton Hospital and the KU Medical Center COPE project to make self-test kits readily available when COVID-19 symptoms hit.

The drive-through event will offer one free test kit and three free N95 masks for every member of the household. To receive the free kits and masks, individuals should enter from 5th Avenue, pull up to the front entrance of the Pavilion, and put their car in park. The kits were acquired by the Community Health Center in Cowley County as part of the “Path Out of the Pandemic” COVID-19 Action Plan, made available to all Health and Human Services-supported health centers and Medicare-certified rural health clinics. They are authorized by the FDA for emergency use.

Each kit includes two tests. According to the CDC, positive results from self-tests are highly reliable; however, negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection. Therefore, it is recommended to test again 24 hours later to confirm the results.

The event is open to all members of the community. If you are unable to attend, watch for future distribution events planned by the Community Health Center in Cowley County and other local healthcare providers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.