Bike tour starting in Hays to raise money for Ellis County churches

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of cyclists this weekend will help to raise money for churches in Ellis County. The Tour die Kapellen Tour of the Chapels Bike Ride starts Saturday morning, July 9, in Hays.

The tour began in 2019 and now has 230 riders putting in efforts that range from 15 to 100 miles. Organizers say the tour is a way to share some of Kansas’ rich German culture while raising money for churches. Many of the towns in which the tour goes through were founded by Germans in the 19th century.

During the rides, participants also stop at several churches, using the houses of worship as resting points along the route. Proceeds form this year’s event will go toward fixing the roof of St. Francis Catholic Church in the town of Munjor.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.