Cornell McNeal trial: 1st responders recall talks with battered, burned woman who later died

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More testimony came Friday in the trial of Cornell McNeal, the man charged with capital murder in the 2014 attack that killed Letitia Davis. Prosecutors say McNeal raped and beat Davis in Fairmount Park, then set her on fire. He is charged with capital murder.

In court Friday, more first responders who briefly spoke with Davis after the attack took the stand. A friend who said she was with Davis also testified, as did fire investigators and a forensic scientist who discussed finding evidence of liquid fire accelerants in multiple places, including a woman’s bra. Investigators concluded the fire was set intentionally.

In the minutes following the attack nearly eight years ago, two first responders said despite Davis’ condition, she was coherent and able to talk to them. They said she could tell them her name, date of birth and medical history on the scene before she was taken to a hospital’s emergency room and intubated.

“The first question I asked her is, ‘what happened,?’ She responded with three words: ‘I was raped,’” former Sedgwick County Paramedic Captain Tyler Sullivan said. “That’s what she said.”

Wichita Police Officer Alli Larison said she was standing and lowered herself to try to have a conversation with Davis.

“I asked her if she knew the person who’d done this to her. She said, ‘no,’” Larison said.

In court Friday, prosecutors also showed the jury photos from inside the ER the night of the attack. Those photos showed Davis naked, her skin lacerated and charred and her face so swollen you couldn’t see her eyes.

Looking ahead in the trial, a list for testimony includes doctors who tried to save Davis’ life and a DNA analyst who will connect seminal fluid found in Davis to McNeal. Eyewitness News was told this trial could last about another week.

