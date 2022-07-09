Advertisement

Cornell McNeal trial: 1st responders recall talks with battered, burned woman who later died

More testimony came Friday in the trial of Cornell McNeal, the man charged with capital murder in the 2014 attack that killed Latitia Davis.
By Grant DeMars
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More testimony came Friday in the trial of Cornell McNeal, the man charged with capital murder in the 2014 attack that killed Letitia Davis. Prosecutors say McNeal raped and beat Davis in Fairmount Park, then set her on fire. He is charged with capital murder.

In court Friday, more first responders who briefly spoke with Davis after the attack took the stand. A friend who said she was with Davis also testified, as did fire investigators and a forensic scientist who discussed finding evidence of liquid fire accelerants in multiple places, including a woman’s bra. Investigators concluded the fire was set intentionally.

In the minutes following the attack nearly eight years ago, two first responders said despite Davis’ condition, she was coherent and able to talk to them. They said she could tell them her name, date of birth and medical history on the scene before she was taken to a hospital’s emergency room and intubated.

“The first question I asked her is, ‘what happened,?’ She responded with three words: ‘I was raped,’” former Sedgwick County Paramedic Captain Tyler Sullivan said. “That’s what she said.”

Wichita Police Officer Alli Larison said she was standing and lowered herself to try to have a conversation with Davis.

“I asked her if she knew the person who’d done this to her. She said, ‘no,’” Larison said.

In court Friday, prosecutors also showed the jury photos from inside the ER the night of the attack. Those photos showed Davis naked, her skin lacerated and charred and her face so swollen you couldn’t see her eyes.

Looking ahead in the trial, a list for testimony includes doctors who tried to save Davis’ life and a DNA analyst who will connect seminal fluid found in Davis to McNeal. Eyewitness News was told this trial could last about another week.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
police lights
Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide
The Wichita Police Department arrested a man after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole in...
Chase ends in southeast Wichita crash, suspect arrested
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville

Latest News

Letitia Davis
Cornell McNeal trial Day 2: Fire investigators, forensic scientist take the stand
Church in Munjor, Kansas
Bike tour starting in Hays to raise money for Ellis County churches
The Tour die Kapellen bike tour draws hundreds of cyclists to Hays, Kansas.
Bike tour starting in Hays to raise money for Ellis County churches
A hardcopy of a Kansas voter registration form.
Registration deadline July 12 to vote in August primary, weigh in on amendment question