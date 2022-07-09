Dry and sunny today, heat returns Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s all about the humidity this time of year as the actual temperatures are always hot. Less humidity makes if feel more tolerable and higher humidity more oppressive. Today is that day across central and eastern Kansas- less humidity compared to what we expect on Sunday into Monday.

Dry weather statewide with sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s across central and eastern Kansas with mid to upper 90s across western Kansas. Clear skies across the entire region tonight with south winds increase and transporting more humidity into the state for Sunday. After morning lows in the 60s to near 70, expect afternoon highs to reach the mid to upper 90s from Salina to Wichita, however triple digit temperatures will dominate western Kansas. There is a slight chance of a few storms across far northwest Kansas Sunday evening.

Monday looks hot and humid ahead of an approaching cold front with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 with the heat index making if feel like 105-107. The front may kick up a few storms too, especially during the evening and overnight hours. Behind the front relatively cooler temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s and low 90s. The heat and humidity return through the end of the week, with triple digits returning next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Not as humid. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Sunny, heating up. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, more humid. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 71

Mon: High: 98 Mostly sunny and hot; isolated overnight storms.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 72 AM showers/storms, then mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 67 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 68 Sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 74 Sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny, breezy and hot.

