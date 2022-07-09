KDHE: first monkeypox case reported in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has identified the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox in Kansas.

The infected is an adult in Johnson County, KS, who recently traveled out of state.

“The risk of monkeypox spreading in Kansas remains low,” Janet Stanek, Secretary of KDHE, said in a press release. “If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox illness, it’s important to stay home and contact your health care provider as soon as possible to avoid spreading the disease to others.”

Symptoms to look for:

Fever

Headache

A rash similar to pimples or blisters

Muscle aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

KDHE strongly recommends anyone experiencing symptoms of monkeypox contact their health care provider as soon as possible.

The monkeypox vaccine is available to those with known exposure to someone else with a monkeypox case. However, vaccine supply is extremely limited in the United States. KDHE will expand eligibility as additional doses are available.

If you have questions concerning the monkeypox virus, you can call 1-866-KDHEINF (534-3463) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., or email their questions.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.