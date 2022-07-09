Hotter Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that dangerous heat is expected over the next few days.

It will be a warm start to the day Tuesday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon highs will range from 100 to 105 degrees. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening over northwest Kansas with chances continuing over northern Kansas into the night.

Gusty winds and small hail will be possible with some of the stronger storms, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

High temperatures will reach the 100s again Wednesday and Thursday. More showers and storms will be possible over portions of western and northern Kansas during this time.

The heat will continue into the upcoming weekend with highs remaining in the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76

Wed: High: 101 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 76 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

