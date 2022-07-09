Advertisement

KBI arrests SW Kansas sheriff’s deputy

KBI agents say Ryan Davis, a part-time deputy in Kiowa County and full-time deputy in Ford...
KBI agents say Ryan Davis, a part-time deputy in Kiowa County and full-time deputy in Ford County, surrendered himself on suspicion of child endangerment and domestic battery.(Kiowa County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday, July 8, arrested a southwest Kansas sheriff’s deputy. Agents said Ryan Davis voluntarily surrendered himself at the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of child endangerment and domestic battery.

This stems from an investigation that started last August in which the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI investigate allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

Davis, 36, is a part-time deputy for the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office and a full-time deputy for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

