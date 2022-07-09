KBI arrests SW Kansas sheriff’s deputy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday, July 8, arrested a southwest Kansas sheriff’s deputy. Agents said Ryan Davis voluntarily surrendered himself at the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of child endangerment and domestic battery.

This stems from an investigation that started last August in which the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI investigate allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

Davis, 36, is a part-time deputy for the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office and a full-time deputy for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.