Advertisement

Meningitis outbreak in Wichita area leads to several hospitalizations among infants

Wesley Medical Center
Wesley Medical Center(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A meningitis outbreak in south central Kansas is cited as the culprit to several hospitalizations among area infants. Pediatricians at Wesley Medical Center report noticing the increase over the past several weeks.

One pediatrician at Wesley discussed doctors recently seeing a rare virus in infants, leading to meningitis.

Wesley Medical Center Pediatric Medical Director Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann said she’s seen at least one new case per day over the last few weeks. That, she said, is a big increase.

“We see these kinds of summer viruses pretty routinely, but for some reason, we’re just seeing more this particular summer than what we usually do,” Dr. Kuhlmann said.

She said new parents need to be concerned about the usually rare virus.

“The last few weeks, we’ve seen an increase rise in cases of viral meningitis in our young, infant populations, specifically in infants about three months of age,” Dr. Kuhlmann said. “We’ve had probably close to about a dozen or so cases hospitalized in the last three weeks or so.”

The virus primarily has been affecting infants younger than six weeks old. Meningitis can lead to blood infections and infection in and around the brain, doctors warn.

Dr. Kuhlmann said while the virus is dangerous, the infection can be easily prevented by practicing good hygiene, including adequate hand washing and keeping infants away from people who were recently ill. She advised waiting at least a week or two before letting anyone with a fever, cough, cold, runny nose or any respiratory symptoms to be around your infant.

Parents with infants wo show any viral symptoms should immediately seek medial help.

“Just cant’ stress enough, if you have a young baby, especially under a month of age that either has a fever or it’s just not acting right as you know, if too sleepy, not feeding well, anything like that, make sure you get them seen and checked out,” Dr. Kuhlmann said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
police lights
Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide
The Wichita Police Department arrested a man after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole in...
Chase ends in southeast Wichita crash, suspect arrested
Nickerson Lady Panther #35 Ava Jones shoots a free throw attempt. The Nickerson Lady Panthers...
Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family badly injured in crash in Louisville

Latest News

Baylor researchers study toxic blue green algae
Advisories issued for multiple Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
While at-home COVID tests return results in minutes and makes it easy to self-test, local...
Winfield offering free COVID self-test kits
Marcie Kelly, a skin cancer survivor, undergoes a screening at Heartland Dermatology in Wichita.
‘It’s not worth it:’ Cancer survivor, dermatologists relay urgent message for summer months
birth control
Advocacy group: Kansans not likely to lose birth-control access after SCOTUS decision