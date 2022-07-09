Advertisement

Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim

A Missouri resident is hospitalized in intensive care after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southeastern Iowa lake
Amoeba
Amoeba(CDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — A Missouri resident is hospitalized in intensive care after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southeastern Iowa lake, health officials said Friday.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has shut down the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County after the person was diagnosed with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba.

Iowa state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are testing to confirm the presence of the infection in the lake, which could take several days to complete.

People are infected when water containing the ameba enters the body through the nose, usually while victims are swimming or diving in lakes and rivers. The fatality rate is over 97%, according to CDC statistics. Only four people out of 154 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2021 have survived.

“It’s the worst parasite in the world that we know of because it causes such devastating pathology,” said Christopher Rice, a research scientist in the Center for Drug Discovery at the University of Georgia. He added that the brain infection is difficult to diagnose because it requires a sample of cerebral spinal fluid.

It is believed to be the first case discovered in Iowa. Neighboring states Minnesota, Missouri and Kansas have all reported infections, which have primarily occurred in southern-tier states.

Most Read

Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Father dies after Nickerson family struck by car in Louisville, Kentucky
Ice Cube added to SunFest 2018 lineup
Ice Cube is coming to Wichita, and he’s bringing friends
In an original proceeding in attorney discipline, the Supreme Court suspended Pistotnik of...
Law license suspended for Wichita Attorney Brad Pistotnik
A chase that began in Syracuse and ended in rural Kearny County resulted in the recovery of a...
3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties
A heavy police presence in south Wichita that included a SWAT team and the Wichita Police...
Heavy police presence in S. Wichita connected with weekend double homicide

Latest News

Kansas Daybook
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
KS Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game