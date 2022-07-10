Dangerous heat for parts of Kansas through Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will place many Kansans in the dangerous category when it comes to the heat index today and Monday. Heat index values or what it feels like when you factor in the humidity will range from 100-108 this afternoon.

A heat advisory is in effect from Noon to 8 PM for parts of central and northwest Kansas. Remember to stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, try to avoid long exposure to the heat. Don’t forget to check on the elderly and making sure your pets have plenty of water too. Under sunny skies today actual temperatures will range from the mid 90s to near 107 across Kansas.

Isolated storms may pop-up across far northwest Kansas later in the day and continue into the evening hours ahead of an approaching cold front. This front is scheduled to arrive and push through Kansas on Monday. Ahead of this front, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to near 102 across southern Kansas, where a heat advisory may be needed, meanwhile afternoon highs in the 80s and low 90s will be common across northern Kansas. The promise of relatively cooler air will accompany this weather system, along with a slight chance of showers and storms- mainly during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday morning. Other than this chance of moisture, the extended forecast looks hot and dry. Temperatures will jump into the upper 90s and low 100s by the end of the week and continue through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, hot and humid. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 96

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Sunny, very hot and humid. Wind: S/N 5-15. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Isolated storms possible. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 72

Tue: High: 89 Partly cloudy. Not as hot.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny and hotter.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny, hot.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny, hot.

Sun: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny, hot.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.