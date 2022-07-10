Advertisement

Fire at Oklahoma gas plant forces evacuations, road closures

Gas plant fire in Medford Oklahoma near the Kansas border.
Gas plant fire in Medford Oklahoma near the Kansas border.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our CBS affiliate News 9 out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, reports that a gas plant fire in Medford caused evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon.

Authorities there responded to the ONEOK plant in Grant County, Oklahoma, after reports of an explosion. The plant told News 9 it’s aware of the incident and that no injuries have been reported.

In a Facebook post, the Grant County Sherriff office said:

The cause of the explosion is unknown and under investigation.

