Hot weather continues Monday

Highs in the 90s and 100s
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue Monday before brief heat relief arrives Tuesday.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out around 70 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s to near 100 for most of the state. Northwest Kansas will be a bit cooler with upper 80s.

A cold front will move through the state during the afternoon and evening, which will bring heat relief on Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible behind the front Monday night for areas generally along and south of I-70.

High temperatures will fall into the upper 80s Tuesday with lower humidity. It will be one of the coolest days we will have for a while as the heat will quickly return for the remainder of the week.

Highs will return to the 90s and eventually to near 100 by the end of the week and into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/SE 5-15. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 71

Tue: High: 89 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

