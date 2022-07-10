Advertisement

Lyon Co. juvenile shot attempting to flee dangerous animal

Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.(KVOE)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old Lyon County juvenile was shot in the leg early Sunday morning while trying to escape a “dangerous animal”.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Blaine McComsey of Hartford, Kansas was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment near the Neosho River, just south of Emporia, when he was “startled by a dangerous animal.”

Officials say McComsey fell while attempting to back away from the animal, which caused the firearm to discharge and hit him in the lower left leg.

He was treated and released from Coffey County Hospital for minor injuries according to authorities.

