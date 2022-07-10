Thousands gathered downtown for Wichita abortion rights march

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Almost one thousand people marched in downtown Wichita Saturday morning. The “March for Liberty” event included multiple groups advocating for abortion rights for Kansans.

With the supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some people let their voices be heard. Those in attendance gathered near Century II to share concerns ahead of an August 2nd vote where Kansans will decide whether the Kansas constitution protects the right to an abortion.

Brandi Calvert, the Co-Chair and founder of Women’s March Air Capital said, “roe being overturned lit a fire under us all, and the fact that our state is trying to strip us of our bodily rights; I think it lit a fire under everyone.”

“it’s a terrible thing to have happened. I’m of the age I never thought I would have to keep doing this. I thought we were protected that women were considered human beings,” said activist Ann Garvey.

The group marched from Century II and returned to the building after about a mile walk. After the march, a voting registry event was held at Norton’s that allowed patrons for those not yet registered.

Patricia Novotny, the Interim President of the National Organization for Women Wichita, says, “we are making a voice, and our voice needs to be heard nationally. We are out; this is the most important vote for Kansas that has ever happened before.”

Organizers hope this rally will motivate those not yet registered to vote to do so by July 12. They want events like Saturdays to educate Kansans on what the August 2′s vote means to them.

“We are here this morning to get the vote out. It is important that everyone is educated on women’s rights,” said Novotny.

