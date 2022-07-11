A break in the heat wave & less humidity, for now

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will continue to make its way through the state into the overnight, providing a small chance of a few showers or storms for southern Kansas. Temperatures will not be as hot for a couple of days, but a big time heat wave looks to return late in the week.

Morning lows early Tuesday will be down in the 60s with north to northeast winds. After a few morning showers Tuesday, look for dry weather and sunshine prevailing in the afternoon. Highs will be back up around 90 with lower humidity regionwide.

Dry weather and hotter temperatures return to Kansas for the second half of the week. Much of the state will be back into the upper 90s and near 100 by Thursday and Friday.

There is a chance we could see a cold front drop into the Plains on Saturday, but the heat relief with it might be limited to far northern Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy; a stray shower possible. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 71

Tomorrow: A few AM showers, then turning mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Wed: High: 92 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 69 Sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 73 Sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 75 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 74 Sunny.

