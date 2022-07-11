Candlelight vigil held for the Nickerson family hit by car, killing father

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been four days since Ava Jones’ family was tragically struck by a car in Louisville. Two days ago, her father, Trey Jones, passed away in the hospital from the incident.

The community of Nickerson is rallying together to show their support for the Jones family.

Ava’s former high school basketball coach Jon Mclean said when Ava played for him, he always knew she was giving her 100% on the court; her recovery from this accident would be no different.

Coach Mclean said, “you go through a lot of emotions. You go through shock; you go through anger. And then ultimately you get to a lot of sadness.”

The Nickerson community comes together at the school’s track to show their support for basketball star Ava Jones and her family. Those in attendance say the family was not only full of great athletes, coaches, and teachers. It’s also full of great people.

“They’ve just been great. They will be loved, respected, and admired. They’ll have many people helping them through this,” said coach Mclean. “She’ll give every ounce to get there. Even this accident will fuel her motivation. I’m sure if she has an opportunity to get back to that level, she will.”

The community now mourns the death of Ava’s father and track coach Trey Jones. Friends and community members say their thought and prayers are with the family.

