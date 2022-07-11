Advertisement

Rising temperatures impacts Kansas farmer’s crops

Heat impacts farmers across the state
By Joe Baker
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry heat is no stranger to many farmers across the state. However, recent high temperatures can cause issues for farmers’ crops.

“I also raise alfalfa hay out here,” said Steve McCloud. “We just finished the second cutting, and that needs rain before a third cutting.”

McCloud farms in Newton, and his alfalfa crop is in desperate need of rain. The hot summer can tire farmers physically and also take its toll on farmers mentally.

“First of all, it’s just hot,” said McCloud. “Second, when you know your crops are struggling and they’re suffering, it’s tough to stand out here and watch your crops burn up.”

With temperatures hovering around triple digits for the next week and no potential for rain to fall, McCloud is hoping for that to change.

“In Kansas, at this time of year, we are always desperate for rain,” said McCloud.

