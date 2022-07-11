Nickerson HS basketball star, mother still hospitalized in Kentucky

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, remain at a Louisville hospital, approaching a week since a car struck the family as they stood on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville.

At a vigil for the family Sunday night, Nickerson High School Principal Rick Blosser announced Amy, the USD 309 Nickerson-South Hutchinson Assistant Superintendent, was slowly making improvements and that Ava, a star basketball player committed to play for the University of Iowa after her upcoming senior year of high school, did open her eyes and wiggle her toes.

University of Iowa Associate Head Basketball Coach Jan Jensen posted an update on Facebook Monday, saying Ava and her mother are in medically-induced comas.

“[Please] continue prayers for them and their family! An unfathomable time for tremendous people,” Jensen wrote.

Ava, her parents and her younger brother where in Louisville for an AAU basketball tournament when an impaired driver hit them last Wednesday, July 6. The family was on a sidewalk when the driver, Michael Hurley, failed to make a turn and hit them.

Ava’s father, Trey Jones, teacher, and head track coach at Nickerson High School, died from his injuries late last week. Her brother suffered minor injuries.

Initial charges against Hurley included four counts of assault, as well as operating a vehicle under the influence and without a license. On Friday, July 8, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed he would also be charged with murder. After Hurley’s arrest and first court appearance last week, a judge set his bond at $500,000.

There are several efforts underway to honor and help the Jones family.

This included the candlelight vigil that happened Sunday night at Nickerson High School, the establishment of a GoFundMe page and a July 21 fundraiser at Gambino’s locations in South Hutchinson and Sterling.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.