One dead in Sunday afternoon crash in Salina

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old Salina woman was killed and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Salina.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. A Jeep driven by a 16-year-old was moving east on Magnolia road when it went left of center and struck a Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jennifer Wangerin head-on. Wangerin died at the scene, and her 11-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

The 16-year-old Jeep driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

