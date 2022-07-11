Advertisement

Reba McEntire to stop in Wichita for final fall tour date

Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Country music legend Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, La. and conclude November 19 in Wichita at Intrust Bank Arena.

Opening for McEntire, who has 35 No. 1 country hits, is special guest Terri Clark

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena. Fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. time by signing up for Reba’s email list here. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 11 to receive the presale code.

The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

