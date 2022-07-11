Reba McEntire to stop in Wichita for final fall tour date

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Country music legend Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, La. and conclude November 19 in Wichita at Intrust Bank Arena.

Opening for McEntire, who has 35 No. 1 country hits, is special guest Terri Clark

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena. Fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. time by signing up for Reba’s email list here. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 11 to receive the presale code.

The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

