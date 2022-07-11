Advertisement

Storm chances and triple digits to start the week

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a slow-moving cold front will push through the state this afternoon bringing storm chances later today and cooler air for Tuesday afternoon. For south central Ks, a hot and sunny day can be expected ahead of the front with highs in the upper 90s and low triple digits.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible late this evening into the overnight hours with lingering showers/rumbles of thunder early Tuesday morning. A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds of 55-65mph and quarter size hail will be the main concern from storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

We will dry out early tomorrow morning and clear out late Tuesday afternoon. The next couple days will be cool before we rapidly begin warming up above average for the end of the work week into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: S 10-20. High: 100.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; chance of showers/storms. Wind: S/NE 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Morning storms; clearing during the afternoon and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 89.

Wed: Low: 67. High: 91. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 69. High: 96. Sunny and hotter.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 99. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 74. High: 99. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 98. Sunny.

