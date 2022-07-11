Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Bacon, Bourbon and Brew

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Do you like bacon...bourbon...beer? All three will be in large supply at the Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew festival this weekend at Hartman Arena!

This morning we’re out at Hartman hanging out with some of the vendors at this year’s fest to get the details on the bacon storm that’s brewing July 9th! You can find more information on this delicious event at www.hartmanarena.com/events/2022/air-capital-bacon-bourbon--brews-2022.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Kansas identifies state’s 1st presumed case of monkeypox
A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a...
Weekend exercise lowers risk of early death, study finds
Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon Co. juvenile shot attempting to flee dangerous animal
Gas plant fire in Medford Oklahoma near the Kansas border.
Fire at Oklahoma gas plant forces evacuations, road closures
Wesley Medical Center
Meningitis outbreak in Wichita area leads to several hospitalizations among infants

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Sports Sunday Sitdown: Dylan Edwards and Avery Johnson
financial plan review
Sports Sunday Sitdown: Dylan Edwards and Avery Johnson