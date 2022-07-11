Where’s Shane? Bacon, Bourbon and Brew

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Do you like bacon...bourbon...beer? All three will be in large supply at the Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew festival this weekend at Hartman Arena!

This morning we’re out at Hartman hanging out with some of the vendors at this year’s fest to get the details on the bacon storm that’s brewing July 9th! You can find more information on this delicious event at www.hartmanarena.com/events/2022/air-capital-bacon-bourbon--brews-2022.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.