Advertisement

Wind power transmission line capacity to soar under new plan

Developers announced plans Monday to expand the capacity of a controversial wind power transmission line so much that it would match that of four new nuclear power plants
Invenergy celebrates the development of over 30 gigawatts of clean energy generation projects...
Invenergy celebrates the development of over 30 gigawatts of clean energy generation projects over its 20-year existence.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Developers announced plans Monday to expand the capacity of a controversial wind power transmission line so much that it would match that of four new nuclear power plants.

Invenergy Transmission, the Chicago-based company attempting to build the Grain Belt Express, now says the project will be able to deliver 5,000 megawatts of power, about 25% more than originally planned, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Investment in the project, which would stretch about 800 miles (1287.48 kilometers) from Kansas to Indiana, on a route crossing Missouri and Illinois, also would soar to about $7 billion, Invenergy said.

Various municipal utilities in Missouri have long intended to buy power from the project, but now five times as much electricity will be delivered to the state — rising from 500 to 2,500 megawatts, compared to earlier plans.

The project will help unlock $7.5 billion in energy cost savings in Missouri and Illinois, according to its developers.

The Grain Belt Express has the support of several area advocacy groups including the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Associated Industries of Missouri.

But some farmers who don’t want high-power transmission lines on their land have fought the project.

Most Read

Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Kansas identifies state’s 1st presumed case of monkeypox
Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon Co. juvenile shot attempting to flee dangerous animal
A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a...
Weekend exercise lowers risk of early death, study finds
Gas plant fire in Medford Oklahoma near the Kansas border.
Fire at Oklahoma gas plant forces evacuations, road closures
In an original proceeding in attorney discipline, the Supreme Court suspended Pistotnik of...
Law license suspended for Wichita Attorney Brad Pistotnik

Latest News

Kansas Daybook
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
KS Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game