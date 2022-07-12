Advertisement

‘Broken and unsafe’ bridge closed in Butler County

Butler County said the Prairie Creek Road bridge would be closed until further notice due to it being broken and unsafe.
Butler County said the Prairie Creek Road bridge would be closed until further notice due to it being broken and unsafe.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - A bridge near Rose Hill is now closed until further notice. Butler County said the bridge has been deemed “unsafe to have vehicles cross over.”

The bridge is located on Prairie Creek Road between SW 160th Street and SW 170th Street in Butler County.

Traffic is not permitted to go straight through Prairie Creek Road between SW 160th and SW 170th. Drivers will need to take a detour around the closure until the bridge is repaired.

