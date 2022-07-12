Advertisement

Detective provides investigation details in murder trial of Cornell McNeal

The trial of a man accused in a 2014 violent crime that fatally injured a Wichita woman entered its fourth day Tuesday, July 12.
By Shawn Loging
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The trial of a man accused in a 2014 violent crime that fatally injured a Wichita woman entered its fourth day on Tuesday, July 12. With evidence linking Cornell McNeal to Leticia Davis’ murder, the case’s lead detective and the medical examiner took the stand.

In November 2014, Leticia Davis was found in a northeast Wichita park, beaten and burned. She’d also been raped. She died from her injuries a few days later at a Wichita hospital. In court Tuesday, the state’s case against McNeal focused on what led police to him and is movements the night of the violent crime. The lead detective told the jury it wasn’t until DNA results came back from the sexual assault examiner that McNeal was named a suspect.

“The swab taken from Leticia at the hospital, that had matched up to a previous case where a sample had been taken from a person involved in that case,” Wichita Police Det. Tim Relph said.

Detective Relph was on the stand for most of the day, discussing the investigation into Davis’ murder.

In addition to the first interview police did with McNeal after his arrest where he denied having sex with Davis, or anyone, the jury saw two surveillance videos from the night Davis was found in Fairmount Park, burned and beaten. The state said one video showed McNeal entering and leaving a fast food restaurant. The other showed McNeal walking up to a woman at a bar and then taking a cigarette lighter from her, and leaving with it. Both pieces of surveillance were in the area of the crime scene.

McNeal’s attorney argues that when McNeal was arrested less than a week after the crime, he didn’t have any noted injuries even though Davis had injuries consistent with fighting back.

The medical examiner also covered the injuries Davis suffered, saying her cause of death was from burns with brain trauma.

“Without the blunt force injuries, she still may have died from the burns, but having this level of trauma to the head certainly may have accelerated death or contributed to death,” Sedgwick County Forensic Pathology Specialist Dr. Scott Kipper said.

The state has one more witness to call Wednesday. The defense says they have a number of witnesses but could wrap up their case on Wednesday as well. Closing arguments could be possible for Thursday.

McNeal faces charges of capital murder and first-degree murder, along with rape, arson and battery.

