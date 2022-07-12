Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office seeks to locate teen considered armed and dangerous

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Jacob Lawrence Schoby. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said it was alerted on Monday that Schoby was making severe threats to harm and kill individuals and members of the general public.

The sheriff’s office and Chapman Police Department investigated the threats. As a precaution, victims in a previous case involving Schoby, members of the public at the Chapman ball complex and Chapman swimming pool were notified and those facilities were evacuated.

Schoby is described as a white male, approximately 5′10″, 140 pounds with shaggy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt.

His mother is concerned for Jacob and strongly feels he needs help, according to the sheriff’s office.

Schoby was last seen in the area, on foot, near 1400 Avenue and Fair Road south of Abilene on Monday evening at approximately 9 p.m.

A search of the area involving members of the sheriff’s office, the Chapman Police Department, the Abilene Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Junction City Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol was unsuccessful and Schoby was not located. Dickinson County EMS was on standby throughout the search. The search utilized the Kansas Highway Patrol Helicopter Unit, the Sheriff’s Office K-9 and drone units and a Saline County Sheriff’s Office mobile Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) unit. Dickinson County Fire District #1 Fire Department assisted in manning a mobile command post.

The sheriff’s office said Schoby displayed a small pistol in at least one of the videos he recorded on Snapchat. Due to the violent nature of the threats and the fact Schoby displayed a weapon, the sheriff’s office stresses that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have contact with Jacob Schoby or know his whereabouts, do not approach him, and call 911 immediately. Anyone with recordings of the social media videos or posts, or further information, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-263-4081 or 785-263-1212, or your local law enforcement to report.

