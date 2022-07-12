Getting hotter as the week continues.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A warming trend is about to kick in across Kansas and we will soon be back up around the century mark to close off the week. Although record highs are not expected, highs will be above normal for mid-July.

Light winds will continue into Wednesday with mostly clear skies. There is a small chance of a few showers in central or north central Kansas early in the day, but chances are very slim. Lows will be in the 60s and highs will be back into the 90s. In fact, most of Kansas will be about five degrees warmer as the wind turns back to the south.

The warming trend continues on Thursday when highs will reach the upper 90s and some 100s are going to be back in western Kansas. It will also be turning a bit breezy for most of the state.

Friday still looks hot with highs near 100. There is a chance a weak front may come into the area Saturday with an isolated chance of a few storms and temperatures will drop a few degrees over the weekend. It’s not expected to last very long and even the rain for Kansas will be somewhat spotty.

A heat wave will develop for next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 69.

Thu: High: 98 Mainly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 74 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 101 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; few overnight storms possible.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 76 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 74 Sunny.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny.

