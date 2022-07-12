Advertisement

High Plains Music Camp celebrates 75 years

Strings instrument players practice during the High Plains Music Camp at Fort Hays State...
Strings instrument players practice during the High Plains Music Camp at Fort Hays State University.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAYS Kan. (KWCH) - A camp featuring talented musicians from across Kansas and surrounding states is underway in Hays. The High Plains Music Camp, featuring musicians at the middle-and-high-school levels, is celebrating its 75th years.

Fort Hays State University faculty train the campers for one week of practice before they hold concerts Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 The camp’s director said the focus is to inspire young musicians.

“Puts them in the college atmosphere much younger so they can get an idea for what a college looks like and what it is to walk around,” High Plains Music Camp Director Ivalah Allen explained.

The concerts concluding the camp are free to attend.

“They always sound fabulous. It’s just amazing to me how much they get accomplished in one week,” Allen said.

