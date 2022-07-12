Advertisement

Infectious disease doctor discusses Kansas’ 1st case of monkeypox

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WGCL)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A disease spreading around the world made its way to the Sunflower State with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirming the state’s first presumptive case of monkeypox. Health officials said the patient is a Johnson County resident who recently traveled out of state.

Eyewitness News on Monday spoke with Dr. Tom Moore at Wesley Medical Center who said this is not currently a huge concern for Sedgwick County, but there is a simple way to avoid contracting the virus altogether. In understanding what the virus is and how to prevent it, Dr. Moore said there is only one way to contract monkeypox.

“It’s transmitted person-to-person by intimate contact and skin contact,” he said.

When infected, people exhibit a specific symptom.

“Everybody who has monkeypox may not have fever or swollen lymph nodes, but they will have a rash. And the rash is very distinctive,” Dr. Moore said. “You get the small lesion in the skin, not on the skin but in the skin.”

The only known monkeypox case in Kansas is in Johnson County, but Dr. Moore said we likely will eventually see it in Wichita, and the rest of the state.

“More likely than not, Sedgwick County and Western Kansas will probably see one case,” Dr. Moore said. “But let me be very clear, this is a disease that’s not easily transmitted in the community. It’s transmitted efficiently from person-to-person but requires intimate skin contact.”

So, how do you avoide getting infected? Dr. Moore said it’s simple, as the most common way people get monkey pox is through sexual contact.

“The best way to avoid this particular viral infection is to use barrier protection like a condom when you have a new sexual partner,” he said.

While the virus is overall easy to avoid and not easily transmitted without intimate contact, Dr. Moore said there is still a risk.

“At the moment, the risk is low, but there is a risk. So, if you find yourself in a category of individuals who are at-risk, then you need to take precautions,” he said.

Dr. Moore also said there is a vaccine for monekypox, but it currently is in shorty supply.

