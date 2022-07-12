Advertisement

Man killed in fiery Stanton Co. crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 57-year-old man was killed after his truck caught on fire, trapping him inside after he rear-ended another vehicle on U160 in Stanton Co.

The truck driven by Dennis Davis of Pierceville was westbound on U160 when it struck a semi in the rear. Davis’ truck slid to a stop on the north shoulder at the entrance to a service road. Then the truck caught on fire with Pierceville trapped inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 33-year-old man from Moscow, Kan., was uninjured.

