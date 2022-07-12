Man killed in shooting southeast of Wichita, 1 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead and a suspected gunman in custody following a deadly shooting reported Monday night in the Oaklawn area southeast of Wichita.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said a fatally wounded man was in the back seat of a car driven to a QuikTrip near 47th Street South and Hydraulic. The sheriff said the arrest happened at a mobile home park in the 5200 block of South Clifton, near Oaklawn. At the QuikTrip, the sheriff said two women were in the front seat of the car with the fatally injured man.

Easter said questioning would follow in the early stages of the investigation into what led up to the shooting.

