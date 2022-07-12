Advertisement

McConnell AFB to conduct active-shooter training Wednesday

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing willconduct a base-wide active shooter exercise this Wednesday. The exercise is designed to test the capability, response and readiness of McConnell Airmen in the event of an active shooter on base. Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures.

Some of the following effects of the exercises could include:

  • Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry controlpoints if a gate is closed
  • Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base
  • Travel may be congested.
  • Some roadways may be temporarily blocked.
  • Security measures will be increased.
  • Base may potentially be locked down.
  • “Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated.
  • Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.
  • Alert sirens may be sounded.

McConnell officials assure the public that this activity is planned and controlled. The intention of the exercise is to present real-world scenarios to test the capabilities of the responsiveness and preparedness of the Wing’s units. Additionally, base officials remind individuals to not call 911 during the exercise. Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities, who would also respond during a real-world Active Shooter, have been notified about the active-shooter exercise.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Kansas identifies state’s 1st presumed case of monkeypox
One man was arrested in the 5500 block of South Clifton after a man was found dead in a vehicle.
Man killed in shooting southeast of Wichita, 1 arrested
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Nickerson HS basketball star, mother still hospitalized in Kentucky
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire to stop in Wichita for final fall tour date
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Sunday afternoon crash in Salina

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Man killed in fiery Stanton Co. crash
police lights
Wichita Police say 26-year-old’s life saved by Narcan
Campaign 2022
Steps to voter registration as deadline arrives
The Treehouse in Wichita, Kansas
The Treehouse receives Helping Hand for supporting local moms