McConnell AFB to conduct active-shooter training Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing willconduct a base-wide active shooter exercise this Wednesday. The exercise is designed to test the capability, response and readiness of McConnell Airmen in the event of an active shooter on base. Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures.

Some of the following effects of the exercises could include:

Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry controlpoints if a gate is closed

Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base

Travel may be congested.

Some roadways may be temporarily blocked.

Security measures will be increased.

Base may potentially be locked down.

“Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated.

Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.

Alert sirens may be sounded.

McConnell officials assure the public that this activity is planned and controlled. The intention of the exercise is to present real-world scenarios to test the capabilities of the responsiveness and preparedness of the Wing’s units. Additionally, base officials remind individuals to not call 911 during the exercise. Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities, who would also respond during a real-world Active Shooter, have been notified about the active-shooter exercise.

