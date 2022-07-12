Medical witnesses take stand in murder trial of Cornell McNeal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The trial of a Wichita man accused of raping, beating and setting a woman on fire in 2014 continued Monday. On the third day of the trial of Cornell McNeal, nine witnesses took the stand, many that either took care of Leticia Davis, the battered and burned woman who died from her injuries, or handled some of the medical evidence in the case.

Medical experts described the condition of 36-year-old Leticia Davis as “severely burned” when she was admitted to the hospital in November 2014. Davis also suffered bleeding in and outside of her brain. In court Monday, referencing an image of Davis shown after the attack Ascension Via Christi General Surgeon Dr. Robert Bingaman said he was looking at a picture of someone “who’s covered with a flammable substance that’s then lit on fire.”

“You can’t just strike a match to a person and have them burn like this. There has to be something else,” he said. “It would take extreme heat to cause the amount and depth of damage that she encountered.”

McNeal, now 34, accused of capital in Davis’ death, heard from several medical witnesses who described Davis’ condition after the attack nearly eight years ago.

“When people were going in and out and they had the curtain open, I was trying to peek in to see what I would be going into. I noticed how severely she was burned,” one medical witness said.

During testimony in court Monday, jurors saw graphic images of Davis’ injuries. She died Nov. 22, 2014, a week after medical professionals first treated her for the severe traumatic injuries.

The state plans to have more witnesses Tuesday, the fourth day of testimony in the trial. McNeal faces charges of capital and first-degree murder, rape, arson, and battery.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.