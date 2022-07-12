Advertisement

Midwest Energy: ‘Hanging signs on energized wires is a REALLY dumb idea’

Midwest Energy is asking anyone in NW Kansas who sees someone hanging these signs on power...
Midwest Energy is asking anyone in NW Kansas who sees someone hanging these signs on power lines to ask the culprits to stop and then, call 911.(Midwest Energy, inc.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Midwest Energy is asking people to stop hanging signs from power lines. Pictures shared on the energy company’s Facebook page show a sign that reads, “F your health the gov.bribe money is all that hospitals care about.”

Midwest Energy said someone has been zip-tying the plastic signs to energized wires in its system - twice in Thomas County, and once in Sherman County. The company said in one instance, the signs were more than 23 feet off the ground - “this is more than someone using a ladder or standing in the bed of their pickup.”

“For pretty obvious reasons, hanging signs on energized wires is a REALLY dumb idea, and could get whoever is doing it killed in an instant. Our linemen only work on energized lines while wearing very specialized protective equipment, and using specific tools that are designed for hot work,” said the company in the Facebook post.

If you see anyone in NW Kansas that’s not in a marked Midwest Energy truck trying to hang signs or otherwise mess with power lines, you are asked to call your local sheriff’s office immediately and report it. Midwest Energy asks if you recognize the signs or know who might be hanging them, to “please tell them to stop while they’re still alive. Thank you.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

