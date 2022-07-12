Advertisement

Storms, strong winds possible Tuesday morning

Wichita temperature trends.
Wichita temperature trends.(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says isolated thunderstorms will be possible this morning from SW Ks into SC Ks. A couple storms may be stronger with gusty winds to 50 mph and some dime to nickel size hail. Storm activity should begin winding down by 8-10 a.m. Skies will begin clearing out as we head into the afternoon. Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, highs this afternoon will be much cooler into the upper 80s and low 90s statewide.

We will rapidly begin warming up as we head towards the second half of the work and into the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 90s and triple digits, as well as an increase in humidity so it will feel even hotter outside. No signs of a cooldown or moisture after today, with heat being the main weather story the next 7-10+ days. A prolonged heat wave appears to be taking shape.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated morning storms; clearing during the afternoon and cooler. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Warming. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 92.

Thu: Low: 70. High: 96. Sunny and hotter.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 99. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 75. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 76. High: 98. Sunny skies.

Mon: Low: 74. High: 99. Sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Kansas identifies state’s 1st presumed case of monkeypox
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Nickerson HS basketball star, mother still hospitalized in Kentucky
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire to stop in Wichita for final fall tour date
One man was arrested in the 5500 block of South Clifton after a man was found dead in a vehicle.
Man killed in shooting southeast of Wichita, 1 arrested
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Sunday afternoon crash in Salina

Latest News

Campaign 2022
Steps to voter registration as deadline arrives
The Treehouse in Wichita, Kansas
The Treehouse receives Helping Hand for supporting local moms
Monkeypox
Infectious disease doctor discusses Kansas’ 1st case of monkeypox
One man was arrested in the 5500 block of South Clifton after a man was found dead in a vehicle.
Man killed in shooting southeast of Wichita, 1 arrested