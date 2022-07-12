Storms, strong winds possible Tuesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says isolated thunderstorms will be possible this morning from SW Ks into SC Ks. A couple storms may be stronger with gusty winds to 50 mph and some dime to nickel size hail. Storm activity should begin winding down by 8-10 a.m. Skies will begin clearing out as we head into the afternoon. Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, highs this afternoon will be much cooler into the upper 80s and low 90s statewide.

We will rapidly begin warming up as we head towards the second half of the work and into the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 90s and triple digits, as well as an increase in humidity so it will feel even hotter outside. No signs of a cooldown or moisture after today, with heat being the main weather story the next 7-10+ days. A prolonged heat wave appears to be taking shape.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated morning storms; clearing during the afternoon and cooler. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Warming. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 92.

Thu: Low: 70. High: 96. Sunny and hotter.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 99. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 75. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 76. High: 98. Sunny skies.

Mon: Low: 74. High: 99. Sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.