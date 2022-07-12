Time running out to register to vote in primary, weigh in on fate of abortion rights in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you haven’t yet registered to vote in the upcoming primary election on Aug. 2, time is running out. The registration deadline is Tuesday, July 12. This election season is a little different with the amendment to the Kansas Constitution on abortion rights on the ballot.

Lasts week, Sedgwick County explained the amendment in relaying information about the Aug. 2 special election held in conjunction with the primary election.

“A vote for the Value Them Both Amendment would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion,” Sedgwick County explained. A vote against the Value Them Both Amendment would make no changes to the constitution of the state of Kansas, and could restrict the people, through their elected state legislators, from regulating abortion by leaving in place the recently recognized right to abortion.”

Voters who spoke with Eyewitness News mentioned they feel more motivated to vote due to the amendment question, the big talker ahead of the Aug. 2 primary. With that, voters said, this election feels different than previous election seasons.

“I think in light of the Roe decision and the situation, what it means for women in Kansas, I think it’s a bigger deal,” Kansas voter Patrick Butler said.

A representative with the Sedgwick County Courthouse said there was a steady stream of people Monday, visiting the courthouse to register in-person to vote. If you choose to register to vote online, you can do so here: https://www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg/Registration/Index

If you want to check your voter registration status or want to register to vote in Kansas, you can do so on the secretary of state’s website here: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview/. At that link, you can also find your polling place.

Eyewitness News on Monday contacted the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office that reported numbers from June 24 to July 7 featuring nearly 14,700 Kansans registering to vote.

Advance ballots start going out Wednesday, July 13 with early in-person voting starting next Monday, July 18. Early voting at satellite sites starts July 28 ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election.

