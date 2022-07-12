Advertisement

The Treehouse receives Helping Hand for supporting local moms

The Treehouse supports moms and babies in their time of need.
By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Treehouse supports moms and babies in their time of need. The need increased with inflation and the baby formula shortage said Treehouse Executive Director, Karey Padding.

“Right now, being a parent is hard and it is costly,” she said.

The Treehouse helps moms with basic needs, education and personal care.

“We have educational classes in person or online that they can take and they can earn baby bucks to shop in our thrift store or if they need diapers wipes or formula,” said Padding.

Even though the baby formula is more available, Padding said moms are still struggling.

“I think we got eight calls in a row last week,” she said

The Treehouse gets funding through donations and grants.

Now they have a $1,200 Helping Hand from KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers.

“We love the treehouse and what you’re doing. We know you’re fighting hard to help moms with formula,” said Richard James with DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers.

We are we’re trying. It’s a hard time to do it. Yeah, it’s a hard time. We want to present you a check for $1200. Oh my gosh! Thank you very much. That will go a long way.

