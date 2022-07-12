Advertisement

Ultimate Sports Experience Giveaway

Enter to win the Ultimate Sports Experience!
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Monday night following a shooting...
Drug deal southeast of Wichita ends in teen’s death, 3 arrested
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Nickerson HS basketball star, mother still hospitalized in Kentucky
Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Kansas identifies state’s 1st presumed case of monkeypox
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire to stop in Wichita for final fall tour date

Latest News

Chris Janson Contest
Chris Janson Ticket Giveaway
Pumped for the Weekend
Pumped for the Weekend Gas Giveaway
Cajun Food Fest
Goodwill’s Cajun Food Fest Ticket Giveaway
Wichita River Fest 2022
Win a 4 Pack of buttons to the Wichita Riverfest