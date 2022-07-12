Advertisement

Wichita Police say 26-year-old’s life saved by Narcan

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say they helped save the life of a 26-year-old woman who had taken fentanyl by administering Narcan, a medication used to reverse the affect of opioids.

The incident happened on July 8 just after midnight, when police responded to an overdose call in the 400 block of S. Webb Road. Arriving prior to EMS, police were told by a 29-year-old man that he and the woman had taken fentanyl and that the woman had stopped breathing. An officer gave the woman Narcan, and she regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police say it was the fourth time they’d administered a life-saving Narcan dose since officers were equipped with the medication earlier this year. Wichita Police and other law enforcement are hosting a town hall event on Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at Wichita State’s Rhatigan Student Center.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Kansas identifies state’s 1st presumed case of monkeypox
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Nickerson HS basketball star, mother still hospitalized in Kentucky
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire to stop in Wichita for final fall tour date
One man was arrested in the 5500 block of South Clifton after a man was found dead in a vehicle.
Man killed in shooting southeast of Wichita, 1 arrested
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Sunday afternoon crash in Salina

Latest News

Campaign 2022
Steps to voter registration as deadline arrives
The Treehouse in Wichita, Kansas
The Treehouse receives Helping Hand for supporting local moms
Monkeypox
Infectious disease doctor discusses Kansas’ 1st case of monkeypox
One man was arrested in the 5500 block of South Clifton after a man was found dead in a vehicle.
Man killed in shooting southeast of Wichita, 1 arrested