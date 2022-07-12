Wichita Police say 26-year-old’s life saved by Narcan

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say they helped save the life of a 26-year-old woman who had taken fentanyl by administering Narcan, a medication used to reverse the affect of opioids.

The incident happened on July 8 just after midnight, when police responded to an overdose call in the 400 block of S. Webb Road. Arriving prior to EMS, police were told by a 29-year-old man that he and the woman had taken fentanyl and that the woman had stopped breathing. An officer gave the woman Narcan, and she regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police say it was the fourth time they’d administered a life-saving Narcan dose since officers were equipped with the medication earlier this year. Wichita Police and other law enforcement are hosting a town hall event on Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at Wichita State’s Rhatigan Student Center.

