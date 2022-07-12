Wichita State University celebrates NASA’s release of new galactic photos

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The countdown was on Tuesday for the Wichita State Unversity physics department as the group awaited the release of photos from the James Webb Space Telescope.

On Tuesday, the world’s largest and most powerful science telescope began sending back crisp images from the past, showing the universe as it once was.

It was an exciting day for scientists in this community, including physics student Ayshea Banes and others at Wichita State, who viewed the live virtual news conference on the initial findings from NASA. They call the photos the deepest and sharpest infrared images of the early universe to ever be taken.

“(The) fact that we’re going to see so far into space and get the past, basically, and the fact that we’re just able to see in so much detail; it’s just exciting to finally be able to see why we’re here, why the earth came, why our solar came, and everything like that,” said Banes, a junior majoring in physics at WSU.

Brian Doty, a graduate student at Wichita State, said he hoped to see the photos sooner. Now, he’s glad they’ve finally arrived.

“When it launched in December, I didn’t think it would take seven months to get the first picture. I was hoping within a month. But it took a month to unfold, and another month to get ready. Hey, at least we’re here now,” Doty said.

Jarred Novak, also a graduate student at Wichita State said he was excited to witness the amazing feat.

“Not only just for the physics, just to see cosmology and everything that can actually happen. What we can actually learn from it. Where the universe began. Where it formed. How it’s going. How we look back in time. How we can see into the past. And maybe, predict the future and how it’s going to pan out,” Novak said.

It’s a moment in history that physics professors, like Wichita State’s Dr. Nickolas Solomey, have been waiting for more than two decades.

“It’s going to be at least 20 years of operations, based on the six months of experience they’ve had so that’s exciting because that means more science observation for a longer time,” said Dr. Solomey.

The estimated $10 billion dollar instrument is now capturing images of distant galaxies as they looked billions of years ago.

“It’s going to cost about $1.2 billion over the course of the next ten years to operate the Webb Telescope, but it’ll be well worth it, I think. The scientific results and the return will be exciting in the science,” said Dr. Solomey.

As the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words.” But for these physicists, the images from the Webb Telescope are priceless.

