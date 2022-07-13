Advertisement

Anonymous tip leads to 700 animals seized in cattle neglect investigation, authorities say

The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner...
The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner after a cattle neglect investigation.(Rolette County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Authorities in North Dakota say a total of 700 animals were seized from multiple counties after they received an anonymous complaint regarding possible animal neglect.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office was joined by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the North Dakota State Veterinarian’s Office to conduct a search warrant on June 1.

KVLY reports authorities documented the conditions of about 500 cattle at a property where they noticed numerous animals without sufficient feed and dead cattle.

Deputies said they continued to monitor the situation, but the animals’ living conditions were not improving.

On June 23, the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office reported it conducted another search warrant of the same property where owners Steven Nickelson and Tanner and Cameron Millang surrendered their livestock.

According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 700 animals were seized belonging to Nickelson.

Authorities said they contracted a third party to care for, feed and monitor the animals before being sold.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office thanked those who brought the situation to its attention, along with those who helped deputies remove the livestock.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Monday night following a shooting...
Drug deal southeast of Wichita ends in teen’s death, 3 arrested
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Nickerson HS basketball star, mother still hospitalized in Kentucky
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Kansas identifies state’s 1st presumed case of monkeypox
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire to stop in Wichita for final fall tour date

Latest News

FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials’ strong objections
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's...
Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds
Webb Telescope
Wichita State celebrates Webb Telescope photo release