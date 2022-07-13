Cooler morning, but normal heat this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cooler and more comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under mainly sunny skies expect highs in the near normal lower 90s.

More sunshine and a stronger breeze from the south will push temperatures to near 100 degrees tomorrow and Friday. However, the humidity should remain relatively low so heat advisories and or warnings are not expected.

A weak cold front this weekend may produce a few storms on Saturday (night) and cool us off a few degrees on Sunday, but temperatures will remain above average.

Dangerous, long-lasting heat looks likely next week as every day could climb into the triple digits. In addition to possible record-setting high temperatures, the forecast also looks storm-free.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: A few clouds, otherwise sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny and hotter. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 99.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 100. Becoming sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 75. High: 101. Mostly sunny; isolated overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 76. High: 96. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 74. High: 98. Sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 75. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

