First student employees hold ‘Stuff-the-Bus’ event to benefit Wichita students, teachers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Employees with First Student took time Wednesday to hold a “stuff-the-bus” event, collecting school supplies for students and teachers in preparation for the upcoming school year.

“Getting school supplies, especially with how much inflation’s gone up to, can really be a struggle. So, it’s really important that we give back to the community and do anything possible and make sure that families who can’t get it themselves still have everting they need to be able to prepare for the school year,” said First Student Regional Recruiter Jessica Bailey.

The supply-collecting event ended at 4 p.m., but for those who’d like to contribute to the effort and weren’t able to do so Wednesday, First Student on Aug. 4 is holding a “Back-to-School Extravaganza” in which it’s accepting more donated supplies.

Also of note, First Student is looking for more drivers. The company has 42 openings with starting pay at $20 per hour with up to a $500 signing bonus. First Student also provides paid CDL training.

