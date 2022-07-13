Advertisement

Kohl’s, Target offering discounts for teachers

(FILE)
(FILE)((MGN))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - School doesn’t start for another month, but several retailers are already in back-to-school mode. And that’s a good thing for teachers.

This weekend, Kohl’s is offering a 25% discount to educators and school staff shopping in-store. They will need to present a valid ID to redeem. The “special thank you deal” runs from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17.

Meanwhile, Target is offering teachers a one-time 15% discount starting Sunday, July 17 and through Sept. 10. The discount is good on school supplies and other items through the Target Circle loyalty program. All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible.

Target is also extending savings to college students. Members of the Target Circle have the chance to save 20% off a one-time purchase of back-to-college essentials from July 3 – Sept. 3.

